Senior Hezbollah official does not rule out civil war breaking out in Lebanon

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Even as Lebanon’s Shiite organization Hezbollah has been patient toward the Lebanese government, "all scenarios are possible," including a civil war, given the current political situation, the vice-president of Hezbollah's political bureau, Mahmoud Qomati, told Vesti television in an interview.

"To tell the truth, all scenarios are possible," he said in response to a question about the likelihood of a civil war breaking out. "Today, we said that we're remaining patient toward the government, its decisions and the policy of following the lead of the United States and foreign countries. We are patient and continue to be patient but ultimately anything can happen," he added.

On March 2, Lebanon prohibited military activities of Hezbollah across the country. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam demanded that the Shiite organization transfer weapons to the Lebanese state and limit its activities to the political sphere within the framework of constitutional provisions. The move came after Hezbollah units opened fire on areas in northern Israel, which triggered a new bout of hostilities.