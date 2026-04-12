Voter turnout in Hungarian parliamentary elections exceeds 50%

BUDAPEST, April 12. /TAS/. Voter turnout in Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Hungary has reached 54.14%, the country’s election authority said.
The final voter turnout stood at about 70% in the 2022 elections.
A total of 199 seats in parliament are up for grabs. The battle is between the ruling coalition made up of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance and the Christian Democratic People's Party, and the opposition party Tisza, led by European Parliament member Peter Magyar.