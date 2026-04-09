Pakistan to provide complete security to US, Iranian negotiators — interior minister

ISLAMABAD, April 9. /TASS/. Pakistan’s authorities are ready to provide complete security to the delegations arriving in the country’s capital of Islamabad for Iran-US talks, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

"A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect," he told US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The paper pointed out that "a 30-member advance US team had already arrived in Islamabad to review security arrangements."

Earlier, the Islamabad district administration announced local holidays in the capital on April 9-10. Police restricted access to the so-called Red Zone that houses government buildings.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. The US leader said the decision was subject to Iran agreeing to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, Iran’s 10-point proposal is "a workable basis on which to negotiate." Tehran, in turn, agreed to cease retaliatory strikes if it was no longer attacked. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has acted as a mediator between the parties, invited them to visit Islamabad on April 10 for talks. According to the Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster, the parties are expected to hold direct negotiations.