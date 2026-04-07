Over 7,000 people hurt in shelling attacks taken to hospitals in Israel since Feb 28

TEL AVIV, April 7. /TASS/. More than 7,000 people have been taken to hospitals since February 28 after missile attacks, the Israeli health ministry said.

"From the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion [on February 28] until 7:00 a.m. local time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on April 7, 2026, as many as 7,183 people were evacuated to hospitals, with 118 of them still receiving in-patient treatment," it said.

According to the ministry, two of those injured are in critical condition, 14 are in grave condition, and 27 - in condition of medium gravity.