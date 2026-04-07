Hungary still ready to host Russia-US summit on Ukraine, Orban says

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. Budapest is still prepared to host a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after a meeting with visiting US Vice President JD Vance.

According to the Hungarian head of government, Trump once proposed holding a Russian-US summit on Ukraine in Budapest, which he said is "perhaps the only place in Europe suitable for that." Orban said he later discussed the issue with the two leaders and that "Hungary is technically ready to host a Ukraine peace summit. If the United States and Russia think it is needed, Budapest will be happy to provide a venue for this meeting. We are ready for that," he assured Vance.