Two Ukrainians detained in Romania for trying to ship explosives via courier service

BUCHAREST, April 6. /TASS/. Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said it has detained two Ukrainian citizens who last year tried to send improvised explosive devices from the country through a courier company.

"The evidence presented showed that on October 14, 2025, the defendants entered the territory of Romania to send two parcels with improvised incendiary devices, which were transferred to the headquarters of an international courier company the next day," it said in a statement.

The detainees are 23 and 24 years old. The examination revealed that the explosive devices in their packages could be activated remotely. Both packages, the addressee of which was not disclosed, were destroyed. The criminal case was sent to the Bucharest Court of Appeal on April 2.