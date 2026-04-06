SCO secretary-general eyes accession of new member states

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) attracts other countries by its underlying principle of equality of the member states, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev told TASS, emphasizing that new states are interested in joining the SCO.

"The SCO is an open international organization. It is entirely constructive in nature and not directed against anyone. The principles of absolute equality of all member states apply within the SCO. In terms of decision-making, no member state is more influential, larger or less significant than others. All member states have equal right to vote. And, among other principles, this principle is attractive both for states and international organizations," Yermekbayev said.

According to him, currently several countries are interested in joining the SCO as members, partners, or observers. "All this is being considered by the SCO member states," the secretary-general noted.

At the moment, the SCO includes 10 member states. On June 15, 2001, at the meeting in Shanghai, the leaders of six states - Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - decided to establish the organization. India and Pakistan joined the organization in 2017, Iran in 2023, and Belarus in 2024. The goals declared by the SCO include strengthening mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborly relations, as well as enhancing multifaceted cooperation in maintaining and promoting peace, security, and stability in the region. The SCO does not have any features of a defense alliance.