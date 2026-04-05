Kiev denies involvement in attempted sabotage of TurkStream gas pipeline

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Ukraine was not involved in the attempted sabotage of the TurkStream gas pipeline, the Foreign Ministry said.

"We categorically reject attempts to groundlessly link Ukraine to the incident involving explosives found near the TurkStream gas pipeline in Serbia," the statement noted. "Ukraine has nothing to do with this," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reported that an attempt to sabotage the country's and the region's crucial gas infrastructure had been thwarted. Explosives and detonators were found near the village of Velebit, a few hundred meters from the pipeline.