EU needs Ukraine war to continue so it can militarize further — Finnish politician

STOCKHOLM, March 25. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) is focused not on a diplomatic resolution in Ukraine, but rather on prolonging the conflict there in order to buy time for its own rearmament, said Armando Mema, a member of Finland’s national-conservative Freedom Alliance party.

"The EU is not working for a diplomatic solution but [on] how to continue the war and buy time for its own rearmament, at the expense of the Ukrainian people," the politician wrote on X, commenting on a statement by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius that Ukraine may need another 2,000 missiles for its Patriot air defense systems.

He also pointed out that the EU seems unbothered by the fact "that too many nuclear countries are already at war, this does not pose the slightest worry to them."

"Ending the war in Ukraine is an urgent necessity to avoid a nuclear confrontation but yet, they pursue arrogance and disrespect diplomacy. Russia has offered to negotiate but western leaders do not want to. They hope in the long run to inflict a strategic defeat against Russia through Ukraine," the politician concluded.

Kubilius had previously stated that the Patriot air defense systems supplied to Ukraine had become less effective against Russian ballistic missiles.