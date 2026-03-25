Majority of Americans believe operation against Iran has gone too far — poll

NEW YORK, March 25. /TASS/. Most residents of the United States believe that Washington’s operation against Iran has gone too far, with many concerned about gasoline prices, which have risen sharply due to hostilities in the region, according to a public opinion poll conducted by the NORC research center for the Associated Press.

According to the survey, 59% of Americans believe that the US overreached with its military action against Iran. Meanwhile, 45% of respondents are highly concerned about whether they will be able to afford fuel in the coming months, up from 30% in November 2024.

About two-thirds of US citizens think that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons should be a top priority for US foreign policy.

At the same time, many do not want to see energy prices rise in the United States. About four in ten respondents approve of the current president’s policies, a figure unchanged from last month. His approval rating remains stable; however, the AP notes that the conflict could quickly become a serious political problem for the GOP.

Only about four in ten Americans believe that countering the threat Iran poses to Israel should be a top priority. About three in ten say it is important for the United States to bring about a change of government in Tehran to one more aligned with American interests. Roughly six in ten US residents oppose sending American troops into the Islamic Republic for a ground operation. Just under half of Americans oppose airstrikes against Iranian leaders and military targets in the country, while about three in ten approve of them. Around 34% endorse the current administration’s conduct of the country’s foreign policy, a figure nearly identical to the 36% recorded in February.

The survey was conducted from March 19 to 23 and polled more than 1,150 Americans.