Hezbollah fires ten missile at Karmiel in northern Israel

BEIRUT, March 20. /TASS/. The city of Karmiel in Israel’s Western Galilee located some 20 kilometers from the border with Lebanon came under a missile attack by Hezbollah armed units, the Lebanon Files news portal reported.

According to it, at least ten missiles were launched at this industrial center in northern Israel, in the vicinity of which an Israeli airbase is located.

Another Hezbollah target was an Israeli army camp in the settlement of Rosh Pinna in Upper Galilee.

Hezbollah said earlier that it has staged a drone attack on a military target in Tefen east of the city of Acre.