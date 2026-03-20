Cuba’s envoy to UN rules out removing president to appease US

NEW YORK, March 20. /TASS/. Removing Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel or changing the country’s government system to appease the United States is completely out of the question, Cuba’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ernesto Soberon Guzman told Bloomberg on Thursday.

"Friendly takeover, regime change, the removal of the president are completely out of any dialogue," he said.

The envoy emphasized that if US President Donald Trump decides to follow through on his threats against the country, Washington will face fierce resistance. "They will find a whole people — 10 million people — ready to defend our sovereignty, our independence, without taking into account the cost," Soberon Guzman said.

On March 5, the US president stated that Washington intends to determine its further course of action regarding Cuba once the military operation against Iran is concluded. He had previously stated on numerous occasions that Cuba’s government and economy were on the verge of collapse following the cessation of oil supplies to the island nation from Venezuela under pressure from the United States. On February 27, the White House host said that the United States could perform a "friendly takeover" of Cuba.

On March 13, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Havana and Washington had held talks aimed at finding solutions to bilateral differences through dialogue. The head of state noted that the goals of the dialogue were to identify problems that require solutions and seek ways to address them, as well as to determine the willingness of both parties to take specific action for the benefit of their people and determine areas for cooperation to confront threats and ensure security and peace. Cuba is willing to carry out the process on the basis of equality and respect for both countries’ political systems and for Havana’s "sovereignty and self-determination," Diaz-Canel stated.