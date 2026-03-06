Baku denies social media reports about deployment of heavy weapons on Iranian border

BAKU, March 6. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Media Development Agency has denied information circulating on social media about the deployment of heavy weapons on the state border with Iran, calling it "information manipulation."

"The information circulating on social networks about the deployment of heavy weapons allegedly belonging to the Azerbaijani Army on the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a deliberately distorted information manipulation," the agency said in a statement. It noted that the presentation of that image, which reflects the process of moving military equipment in January of this year, as a new "fact" with misleading statements is aimed at confusing public opinion."

"We strongly condemn such provocations aimed at creating panic by manipulating information during ongoing military operations in the Middle East," the statement reads.

The agency also noted that disseminating information about the movement or deployment of personnel, weapons, ammunition, or military equipment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces entails criminal liability.

On Thursday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, at a meeting of the Security Council called in connection with the attack on Nakhchivan by drones from Iran, stated that the country’s "Armed Forces - the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Service, and all Special Forces units - have been placed at the highest level of combat readiness and are prepared to carry out any required operations."

On March 5, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported the crash of two drones launched from Iran near Nakhchivan Airport. The airport building was damaged, and two people were injured. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that Baku reserves the right to retaliate. In turn, the Iranian General Staff denied the information about the UAV launch into Azerbaijani territory, blaming Israel for the incident.