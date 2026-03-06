Netanyahu decided to kill Khamenei as early as November 2025 — Israeli Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the decision to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as early as November 2025, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"Already in November we were convened with the prime minister in a very tight forum and the prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) set the goal of eliminating Khamenei," Katz told Israel's N12 TV news, Reuters reported.

Katz previously said that the operation against Iran was planned for mid-2026.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The strikes targeted major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats, it said, emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, hitting targets inside Israel. US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic’s leadership were killed.