Israeli jets strike Hezbollah site in southern Beirut — source

BEIRUT, March 4. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force jets carried out a morning air raid on a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, where Hezbollah facilities are located, a source in the civil defense service told TASS.

"A building in the Haret Hreik district was hit, where a dense column of smoke is rising into the sky," the source said, adding that the residents left the area as soon as the Israeli army warning of the raid was issued.

At night, the airstrikes targeted the Hazmieh area in eastern Beirut, destroying one building. In the suburb of Aramoun, six people were killed during a bombing.