Trump turns 'America first' into 'Israel first' — top Iranian diplomat

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the US and Israeli aggression against the country "illegal and unprovoked," accusing US President Donald Trump of acting solely in the interests of Tel Aviv.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [US President Donald] Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate. Trump has turned 'America First' into 'Israel First' - which always means 'America Last'. Our powerful armed forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve," the top diplomat wrote on his X page.

He attached Trump's October 2012 Twitter statement to the post. At the time, Trump warned that then-President Barack Obama might attack Libya or Iran due to his declining approval ratings.