Trump will go for 'another option' if Washington fails to strike deal with Iran — JD Vance

WASHINGTON, February 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is considering all options regarding Washington’s actions in Iran in connection with the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program, Vice President JD Vance said.

"The president has told his entire senior team that we should be trying to cut a deal that ensures the Iranians don't have a nuclear weapon. But if we can't cut that deal, then there's another option on the table. The president is going to continue to preserve his options," he told reporters when asked to comment on Washington’s plan to send a second aircraft carrier group to Iran.

When asked whether the US plans to change Iran's political system, the vice president said that "that's up to the Iranian people." "What we're focused on right now is the fact that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. That's been the focus of the president's policy, even going back to the first administration," JD Vance added.

A new round of talks between Iran and the US on settling the crisis over Tehran’s nuclear program took place on February 6 in the Omani capital. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. Earlier, the White House had warned that it was considering the use of force against Iran.