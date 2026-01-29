Post-Soviet security bloc negotiates arms contracts for Tajik border troops

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are currently working on coordination of contracts regarding supplies of weapons to the border troops of Tajikistan, CSTO Secretary General Talatbek Masadykov said in an interview with media outlets.

"A fundamental task for the CSTO is the implementation of the targeted interstate program approved by the leaders of our countries to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border. The decision in this regard was made by the leaders of the [CSTO member] states in Astana in November 2024," the organization’s chief said.

"The CSTO is currently assisting in the implementation of the first stage of the program and it is about to define and agree upon member countries’ lists of weapons, military equipment and technical means of border protection that will be supplied to the border troops of Tajikistan. We are looking for suppliers and negotiating contracts," Masadykov added.

Tajikistan has the longest state border with Afghanistan among the Central Asian countries that stretches for 1,344 kilometers distance (some 835 miles) and directly borders on four provinces in the north-east of Afghanistan.

Following the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in 2021, radical Taliban supporters took control of the government there. According to Tajikistan, militants from various terrorist organizations have been active in northeastern Afghanistan.