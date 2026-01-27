Tajikistan concerned about situation over Iran, calls for peaceful settlement — MFA

DUSHANBE, January 27. /TASS/. Tajikistan is concerned about the escalation of the situation in Iran and opposes any military action, the Foreign Ministry stated.

According to its statement, Tajikistan is seriously concerned about the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, particularly with regard to Iran. The ministry emphasized that Dushanbe "opposes any military actions and supports the peaceful resolution of all conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means." The Tajik side also urged all parties to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and the norms of international law, and to "make every effort to preserve peace and stability in the region."

Earlier, Middle East Eye reported, citing a source in one of the Persian Gulf countries, that the US is considering the possibility of carrying out a precision strikes on Iran. According to the news outlet, the US may attack Iran as early as this week, though the exact dates are still being discussed. On January 26, US President Donald Trump told Axios that Washington had amassed a large military presence near Iran and suggested that Tehran was ready to negotiate with Washington.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei previously stated that the country's military is closely monitoring all US Army movements in the Middle East and taking measures to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Unrest began in Iran on December 29 after street protests were triggered by a sharp fall in the rial exchange rate, spreading to most major cities. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, since January 8, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. Tehran has blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest.