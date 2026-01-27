Israeli foreign minister says Hamas must be disarmed, Gaza demilitarized

ASTANA, January 27. /TASS/. Hamas needs to be disarmed, and Gaza must be demilitarized to ensure the security of both Israel and Gaza, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said during a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart as part of an official visit to Kazakhstan.

He stated that he supports President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza and advocates its implementation, emphasizing that disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza are crucial for Israel’s security and for ensuring a better future for the territory.

In response, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev reaffirmed his country’s stance on resolving the Middle East conflict, highlighting the need to create a Palestinian state under the two-state solution, with an independent and sovereign Palestine coexisting alongside Israel.

Earlier in December, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with an advisor to Palestinian president Mahmoud al-Habbash, emphasized that the Middle East conflict should be resolved through diplomatic means. He also highlighted the importance of creating a Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.