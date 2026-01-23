Greenland may establish resource extraction control body — newspaper

BRUSSELS, January 23. /TASS/. The framework agreement on Greenland, reached by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, may include the creation of a special body to control resource extraction, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the body will oversee "exploration rights" for deposits on the island. Politico noted that the body is intended to prevent China and Russia from participating in resource extraction in Greenland.

In addition, the newspaper pointed out that another provision of the agreement is the refusal of the EU and the US to impose mutual tariffs after reaching agreements on Greenland. However, unnamed European diplomats believe these provisions are currently unlikely to be firm commitments.

On Wednesday, Trump said that following his meeting with Rutte, the outlines of potential agreements on Greenland, which is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory, had been worked out. The US leader has repeatedly stated that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and deploy the Golden Dome missile defense system effectively.

According to Axios, Rutte's draft agreement with Trump provides for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and renews the terms of the 1951 defense agreement. This would allow the US to establish military bases and "defense zones" there if NATO deems it necessary.