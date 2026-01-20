Tehran says not only Iranians took part in national riots

DUBAI, January 20. /TASS/. Foreigners took part in the armed riots in Iran, commander of Iran's Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Elhami said.

"What happened was not just street riots. It was the continuation of the 12-day war (with Israel and the United States - TASS). Many of those who took part in the unrest were not Iranians," he said as quoted by the Mehr agency.

The Iranian police said earlier that they had detained 300 people accused of taking part in riots and attacks on law enforcement officers.