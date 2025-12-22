Iran continues to demand IAEA condemn Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities — MFA

TEHRAN, December 22. /TASS/. Iran insists that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, condemn the Israeli and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities earlier this year, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has stated.

"Our position remains firm: the IAEA and Mr. Grossi must immediately condemn the acts committed against Iran and its nuclear infrastructure in June 2025," he emphasized during a news conference. Baghaei pointed out that the agency’s failure to condemn the Israeli attacks not only indicates indifference to these illegal acts but also potentially signals to Israel that such aggression may be repeated.

The escalation began on June 13, when Israel launched a military operation targeting Iranian nuclear sites. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes, prompting the United States to enter the conflict on June 22 by striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. The following day, Iran attacked Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East. Subsequently, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on June 24.

In protest of the IAEA’s failure to condemn the US and Israeli actions, Iran suspended all cooperation with the agency in June. This pause lasted until September 9, when cooperation was restored following a new agreement reached in Cairo. However, on November 20, Iran announced the termination of the Cairo agreement after the IAEA adopted another resolution demanding full access for inspectors to Iranian nuclear facilities, which Iran viewed as another hostile move.