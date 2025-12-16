Top Hungarian diplomat concerned about EU interference in Ukraine talks

BUDAPEST, December 16. /TASS/. EU attempts to interfere in negotiations to settle the Ukrainian conflict are concerning because EU leaders are interested in continuing military action against Russia rather than in peace, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Speaking at a YouTube program, the top diplomat noted that Brussels is still gripped by "military psychosis and fanaticism." "Last week, at a meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Council, virtually all Western Europeans, as well as representatives of Northern European countries and the Baltic States, said that even if peace is established, we will have to maintain hostile relations with Russia for a long time. Yesterday, at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, they said that even if peace comes, we must finance Ukraine at the expense of the European people," the foreign minister said.

According to Szijjarto, "this shows that the European political elite is not currently interested in peace." "That is why I am watching with concern when it is not the Americans and Russians negotiating with each other, but rather the Europeans trying to get involved in this process," the top diplomat emphasized when speaking about the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

In this regard, he expressed hope that "US-Russian negotiations will prevail over European attempts to undermine them." "If the Americans pave the road to peace more decisively than the Europeans destroy it, then peace may come," the minister stressed. Otherwise, according to him, "problems may arise." Politicians in the EU are even ready to violate community laws in order to "drag the entire continent into war" against Russia, Szijjarto warned.

In recent weeks, talks on the Ukrainian settlement have been held in Europe, particularly in London and Berlin. Leaders from leading European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, as well as Vladimir Zelensky, participated in these talks. The meetings discussed the US peace plan aimed at ending military operations in Ukraine while taking Russia's demands into account.