Cambodian lawmakers slam Thailand for waging 'aggressive war'

HANOI, December 8. /TASS/. The Thai armed forces are waging "an aggressive war" on the Cambodian border, violating international law, Cambodia’s National Assembly (lower house of parliament), said.

"The National Assembly has found that the aggressive war Thailand is waging seriously violates not only the October 26, 2025 Joint Declaration on a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand <...> but also the ASEAN Charter, the UN Charter, and international law," the parliamentary press service stated on Telegram.

According to the statement, Thailand started to attack Cambodia on December 7 and continued strikes the next day, using "F-16 fighter jets, heavy weapons, and toxic substances." The attacks affected the provinces of Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, and Preah Vihear in the country's north and northwest, causing civilian casualties and damage to government and private property.

The Cambodian National Assembly called on Thailand to immediately stop military operations and return to compliance with the peace declaration. Lawmakers also urged the international community, namely ASEAN, to condemn Thailand’s actions and bring those responsible to justice.

On December 8, Cambodia notified the ASEAN Observer Team of another round of tensions on the border with Thailand and called for a full investigation into the renewed military activities. According to the Cambodian Defense Ministry, the attack came after several days of provocations by the Thai military aimed at sparking another round of confrontation, the ministry noted, adding that Cambodia would remain committed to respecting all previous agreements on resolving the border conflict peacefully based on international law, which was why it had not responded to new Thai attacks.

In October, the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet, signed a peace deal in the presence of US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur. The document outlined further steps towards a peaceful settlement of border tensions between the two countries. The parties committed "to de-escalating tensions and restoring confidence and mutually beneficial relations" between the two countries.