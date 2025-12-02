PARIS, December 2. /TASS/. European leaders are a bunch of unthinking "garden gnomes" who blindly support the "corrupt regime" in Ukraine, according to Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the right-wing French party Debout la France.

"We are ruled by real garden gnomes. All of them - [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer, [French President Emmanuel] Macron, [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz <…>, like headless ducks, keep mumbling, supporting the corrupt regime [in Ukraine], which is in a complete deadlock now," Dupont-Aignan said on Europe 1 radio.

Speaking about efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, he added that US President Donald Trump’s actions are "destroying Europe and all these garden gnomes." He accused European leaders of "doing everything they can to undermine peace efforts." "We need to state the truth about this conflict. Lasting peace means complete neutrality for Ukraine and a solemn promise from Western countries that it will never join NATO, and especially the European Union," the French politician said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a press conference following his state visit to Kyrgyzstan, said that the current leaders of European countries are "out of their minds." He noted that it is difficult to understand what is guiding them given the current dire socio-economic conditions in Europe.