China’s top diplomat Wang praises Russia’s move to scrap visas for Chinese tourists

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi commended Russia and China’s move to scrap the visa regime as he highlighted a promising future for the travel industry at talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"Since we arrived in Moscow, we have been greeted with the news that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has signed a decree granting Chinese nationals visa-free access [to Russia]," Wang said. "This actually represents a bright reflection of our relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era. And this will help facilitate mutual travel for our citizens further down the road and give a new impetus to multifaceted contacts and cooperation between us," he added.

On December 1, Putin signed a decree granting Chinese nationals travelling to Russia for tourism or business purposes for up to 30 days the ability to enter the country without visas. Earlier, China made a similar decision that will remain in effect until September 14, 2026.