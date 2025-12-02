Russian-Chinese relations continue demonstrating high level of development — Wang Yi

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing continue to develop steadily even amid global turmoil, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

"You noted correctly that the global situation has been becoming increasingly unpredictable, unstable, and unclear this year. But despite this and thanks to the strategic leadership by our Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, our relations, in spite of all problems and difficulties, are demonstrating a high level of development in all spheres," he said.

"This time, I have arrived in Russia for another round of strategic security consultations and in five hours today we held quite a meaningful strategic dialogue with comrade [Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey] Shoigu. We reached agreements on a wide spectrum of issues," the top Chinese diplomat added.