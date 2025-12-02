Serbia wants to complete talks with Russia on a new gas contract by December 5 — Vucic

BELGRADE, December 2. /TASS/. Serbia aims to complete negotiations on a new gas contract with Russia by December 5, otherwise Belgrade will consider alternative options, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced.

"If we do not receive a gas contract with Russia by Friday, we will begin negotiations on Monday and seek gas from the other side," Vucic said during a press conference.

Earlier, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic announced that the gas supply contract between Russia and Serbia has been extended until the end of 2025, and Belgrade is counting on concluding a long-term agreement. The minister stressed that Serbia is "the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions against Russia." She expressed confidence that a long-term gas agreement beneficial to Belgrade would be concluded in the near future.