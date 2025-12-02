Russia, China working to implement strategic security agreements — top Chinese diplomat

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are working on the implementation of top-level agreements on strategic security, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"We are working together on the implementation of strategic security agreements reached at the highest level. We are exerting colossal efforts to materialize our strategic decisions and build up mutual political trust," he said at strategic security consultations with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

"You and your predecessors have done a lot on this track. We value this immensely," he added.

According to the top Chinese diplomat, Moscow and Beijing share the opinion that relations between the two countries are developing dynamically. "A range of important top-and high-level contacts were held as part of the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism in World War II. Let me note that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met twice, in Moscow and in Beijing, to steer Chinese-Russia relations onto the track of sustainable and steady progress, despite the global turbulence and unpredictability," he added.

The Chinese foreign minister stressed that the two countries reiterated their commitment to defend the results of World War II, which cost countless lives. "Together we resist any attempts and rhetoric that contradict historical truth. We must stay alert amid the attempts to revive Japanese militarism or Nazism. It is important to thwart any such attempts," Wang emphasized.

"Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of strategic cooperation between China and Russia and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Good Neighborly Relations, Friendship, and Cooperation. This is another stage in the history of Chinese-Russian relations. We need to continue strengthening our strategic ties and friendship, expanding good neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation, promoting economic development and national revival of each of our countries, addressing new challenges and threats," he added.