Chinese Foreign Ministry calls Russia-China visa-free regime good news

BEIJING, December 2. /TASS/. The introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and China is positive development and will foster friendship and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

He was commenting on the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allows Chinese citizens to visit Russia for up to 30 days without a visa on a reciprocal basis until September 14, 2026.

"This is good news. <...> The Chinese side believes it will further strengthen friendship between the two peoples and promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields," the spokesman said.

The diplomat added that "the Chinese side sincerely welcomes more friends from Russia who will use the new regime to visit China and looks forward to Chinese citizens using visa-free entry to visit regions throughout Russia."

The decree, which allows Chinese nationals to visit Russia visa-free for up to 30 days on a reciprocal basis until September 14, 2026, was published on Monday.