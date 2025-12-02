WASHINGTON, December 2. /TASS/. Germany’s economy has been completely weakened by the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions, Brandon Weichert, a senior national security editor at The National Interest (NI), wrote in an article released on Monday.

"The actions of NATO against Russia in Ukraine have weakened the European economic project. Its strongest economy, Germany, has been eviscerated — not only by the rebound effect of the sanctions, but by the loss of Germany’s Nord Stream II pipeline, which once <…> fueled Berlin’s industrial might," the editor argued.

According to Weichert, the Ukraine conflict has caused energy price inflation, economic strain, and, as a result, political tensions inside the EU.