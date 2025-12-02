Plane presumed to be carrying Witkoff departs US airspace — Air Traffic Controllers

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. A plane presumably carrying US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has left US airspace and set course toward Russia, a source in air traffic control circles told TASS.

"The aircraft has just left US airspace, set course for Europe, and then towards Russia," the agency’s interlocutor said. He noted that the plane departed from an airport in Florida around 1 a.m. UTC [same as GMT].

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today with the special envoy of the US leader, Steve Witkoff. The key topic is the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including US proposals on the matter.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently told reporters that Putin’s meeting with Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2. The initial moments of the conversation will be open to the media.