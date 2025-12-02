US revokes visas for legal migrants deemed danger to country — White House

NEW YORK, December 2. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked visas for legal migrants deemed a danger to the country, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated to Fox News.

She said Rubio used his authority against individuals who pose risks to the country and should not have been admitted in the first place, adding that the State Department has significantly tightened visa vetting.

Earlier, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) temporarily stopped processing asylum petitions. President Donald Trump stated his administration plans to deport recent asylum seekers and halt admissions from third-world countries. Separately, Secretary Rubio stated the US is suspending visa issuance to Afghan citizens.

This step followed a November 26 shooting near the White House, approximately 300 meters away, where a suspect, reported to be a 2021 Afghan arrival under the allied admission program, injured National Guardsmen, one fatally. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the suspect arrived from Afghanistan after the US troop withdrawal.