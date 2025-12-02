Japanese vessel expelled from waters of disputed islands — Chinese coast guard

BEIJING, December 2. /TASS/. China Coast Guard vessels have expelled a Japanese fishing vessel that entered the waters of the disputed Diaoyu Islands (known as Senkaku in Japan), according to an official announcement.

"On December 2, the Japanese fishing vessel ‘Ruibaowan’ illegally entered the territorial waters of China’s Diaoyu Islands. A China Coast Guard fleet, in accordance with the law, took necessary control measures and carried out a warning expulsion," the statement says.

China also called on Japan to "immediately cease all unlawful activities in these waters" and assured that it would continue patrols to protect national sovereignty.

The dispute over the Diaoyu Islands escalated after Tokyo announced their purchase from private owners, Japanese citizens, in September 2012. This was followed by mass demonstrations in China. Since then, PRC vessels have periodically sailed near these islands and made demonstrative entries into their coastal zone.