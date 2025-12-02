Brazil does not believe in US attack on Venezuela — CNN Brasil

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 2. /TASS/. Brazil’s leadership does not believe a US invasion of Venezuela is possible but is prepared to "harshen their rhetoric" in response to any aggression, CNN Brasil reported, citing sources.

Sources within Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s circle stated the White House is "creating an atmosphere of threat and escalating tension" to destabilize Venezuela. Brasilia has so far avoided harsh criticism, as Brazil currently lacks regional allies for collective condemnation and seeks to avoid retaliatory measures from US President Donald Trump.

In November, Lula expressed extreme concern over US threats and called for preventing a Caribbean conflict.