White House says optimistic about peace agreement on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is very optimistic about the prospects for reaching a peace agreement on Ukraine, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on the eve of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow.

"The administration feels very optimistic. Obviously, you've seen that the president's entire team, including special envoy Witkoff and Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio and Vice President [JD Vence] and the president himself, Secretary Hegseth as well, have been working so hard on this effort, and they all really want to see this war come to an end," she said.

Leavitt noted "very good talks" with Ukraine on November 30 in Florida and called the current activity shuttle diplomacy, when Washington "speaks equally with both sides."

She confirmed that the main points of the agreement have already been put on paper and have been substantially refined. She added that although the details remain a matter of negotiation, the White House is positive and hopes that the conflict can end.