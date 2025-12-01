EC readies new sanctions against Belarus for 'hybrid attacks' against Lithuania

BRUSSELS, December 1. /TASS/. The European Commission intends to impose new sanctions on Belarus in response to "hybrid attacks" against Lithuania involving Minsk allegedly sending weather balloons into Lithuanian airspace, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

"The situation at the border with Belarus is worsening, with the growing incursions of smuggling balloons into Lithuania’s airspace," von der Leyen said on X. "We are preparing further measures under our sanctions regime."

She made no mention of an earlier incident where a Lithuanian drone fell near the Belarusian city of Grodno.