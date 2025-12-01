Belgian Foreign Minister urges to give up expropriation of Russian assets

BRUSSELS, December 1. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of Belgium Maxim Prevot urged on the X to drop expropriation of Russian assets and finance Kiev using a classic European loan.

"The best variant to quickly provide Ukraine with financial aid it needs is the classic common European loan. It is much better than a risky venture that provides neither required legal safety nor elimination of systemic financial risks," Prevot wrote.

It is not surprising that European countries do not want to assume obligations and share risks for which Belgium reasonably calls for many months thus far, he added.