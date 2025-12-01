PARIS, December 1. /TASS/. French military personnel reportedly fear a potential deployment to Ukraine for participation in combat, as detailed in a report by the French weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

"There is a risk that we could be sent to Ukraine. I don’t know when, <...> but I have no doubt that we will eventually go there, and, frankly, the losses will be enormous," a French lieutenant, a recent military school graduate, told the news outlet. The officer characterized the situation in Ukraine as a "slaughter." He's not opposed to peacekeeping missions, but he stressed that he "did not sign up for a war with Russia."

"Given the current situation, I don’t know if we are truly ready for what awaits us," another officer from the Marine Infantry told the newspaper, recounting his impressions from combat footage out of Ukraine where "drones black out the entire sky."

The JDD report stated that French troops are now training under conditions designed to simulate the battlefield in Ukraine. The French armed forces are specifically practicing trench warfare, electronic warfare tactics, and conducting drone operation drills. Joint exercises with Ukrainian military personnel have also increased in frequency. "We were surprised to meet burly blond guys who didn’t speak a word of French," remarked one French soldier who took part in the drills.

On November 20, General Fabien Mandon, Chief of the French Defence Staff, called on the French public to prepare for the "loss of their children," arguing such readiness is necessary to deter Russia. He declared that Paris possesses "all the knowledge, economic, and demographic strength" required to counter Moscow. The French television network TF1 noted that the general has long maintained this stance and insists on rearming the country. Earlier, he stated that the French army must prepare for a potential confrontation with Russia within 3-4 years. On November 25, French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed speculation that a proposed reform of the national military service could lead to French youth being sent to the Ukrainian conflict zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously dismissed as nonsense what he called the "mantra" of European politicians regarding a potential war with Russia. Speaking at the General Debate of the 80th UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia has never had, nor does it have, any intention to attack NATO or the EU.