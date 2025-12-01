MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Following the resignation of Andrey Yermak, the chief of the Ukrainian presidential office, Vladimir Zelensky remains afloat - at least for now - primarily because Washington currently lacks a suitable candidate to replace him, according to Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the CIS Institute.

"In my opinion, what is preventing Zelensky from being ousted so far is that the Americans - I emphasize, the Americans, not the British - do not have a satisfactory replacement who would be free from external influences other than their own. For example, Britain," Zharikhin told TASS.

He also noted that Yermak's departure represents a significant loss for Zelensky, as Yermak effectively "held all the reins of power" in Ukraine. However, the analyst added that Yermak's resignation is unlikely to have a major impact on ongoing negotiations. "Yermak was a capable negotiator, but he still failed to reach a final agreement with the Americans. The discussions centered around broad, formulated positions of the Ukrainian leadership, not just Yermak's personal views. Therefore, his resignation neither improved nor worsened the situation in this regard," Zharikhin stated.

On November 28, reports emerged that Ukrainian anti-corruption officials had searched Yermak's home and office. Yermak confirmed the investigation, and Zelensky later announced that Yermak had tendered his resignation, which was subsequently accepted by decree.