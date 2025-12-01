Macron, Zelensky spoke with EU leaders, Witkoff — TV channel

PARIS, December 1. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky held talks with several European leaders, as well as with US President Donald Trump's special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the LCI TV channel reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

"During the meeting, they spoke with several European leaders on the phone, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and also with [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen, [European Council President] Antonio Costa, [NATO Secretary General] Mark Rutte, and Steve Witkoff, who recently led negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation [in Florida]," the channel's correspondent said.

Zelensky arrived at the Elysee Palace to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. This is his second visit to France in two weeks and his tenth since the start of the Ukrainian conflict. According to the Elysee Palace, during the meeting, Macron and Zelensky planned to discuss the situation around the peace talks, taking into account the meetings in Geneva and Florida, as well as ensuring security guarantees within the framework of the "coalition of the willing."

Earlier, Axios reported, citing Ukrainian officials, that Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation to peace talks, was scheduled to fly to Paris on Monday, where Zelensky is currently located, to report to him on the details of the negotiations with the US.

Negotiations between the US and Ukraine took place on November 30 in southern Florida. The US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation included, among others, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa. Following the meeting, Rubio said that the talks had been constructive, but that much work remained to be done. He added that the US was optimistic about a peaceful settlement, but remained realistic overall. Meanwhile, Axios wrote that the talks between Kiev and Washington had been difficult and focused mainly on territorial issues.