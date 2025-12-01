Kallas believes expropriation of Russian assets to 'send message' to Moscow

BRUSSELS, December 1. /TASS/. The expropriation of Russia's frozen assets under "a reparation loan" scheme will allegedly "strengthen the position" of the European Union towards Russia, Chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said at a press conference after a meeting of EU defense ministers.

"This will definitely strengthen the European position vis-a-vis Moscow," Kallas believes. In her opinion, the expropriation of assets "will send a message to Moscow that they can’t outlast us."

"If I were Russia, I would try to outlast us to see whether we get the funding for Ukrainian defense or not," Kallas concluded.

Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko told TASS that the government has already submitted proposals to respond to the possible seizure of Russian assets by Western countries. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would not leave such actions unanswered.