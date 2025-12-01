Ukrainian border agents instructed not to let Yermak leave country — lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian border guards have been instructed to bar dismissed presidential office head Andrey Yermak from leaving the country, a Ukrainian lawmaker said.

"Border checkpoints have received a letter about Andrey Yermak being banned from leaving the country," Alexey Goncharenko (designated as terrorist and extremist in Russia) wrote on his Telegram channel.

On November 10, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas, to investigate a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. This corruption scandal triggered a profound political crisis in the country. The parliament’s work was blocked as a number of lawmakers, including those with the ruling Servant of the People party, demanded the resignation of Vladimir Zelensky’s office chief Andrey Yermak over possible involvement in corruption schemes. After his apartment and office were raided by anti-corruption officers on November 28, he tendered his resignation.