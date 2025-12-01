Lithuania’s German-made UAV that crashed in Belarus was reconnaissance drone — TV

MINSK, December 1. /TASS/. The Lithuanian UAV that crashed on November 30 in Belarus, within the city limits of Grodno, was a reconnaissance drone manufactured in Germany, Belarus’ Pervy Informatsionny TV channel reported.

According to its information, the aircraft was 91 centimeters long, 30 centimeters high, and 8.5 centimeters wide. "Essentially, it was an inconspicuous miniature reconnaissance aircraft," the channel noted, showing footage of the crashed UAV. "The drone's propellers bear markings from Aero-Naut and CAMZcarbon, as well as the address of the German manufacturer's website, aero-naut.de," Pervy Informatsionny pointed out.

In turn, the Belarusian Interior Ministry revealed that the drone was sent to Belarus to scatter extremist materials.

"Yesterday, a UAV of unknown origin was found on one of the streets of Grodno. During the inspection, police officers established that the drone was equipped with a photo and video camera capable of collecting intelligence data. In addition, printed materials of an extremist nature were dropped from the drone," the statement said.