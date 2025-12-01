Putin's visit to India to strengthen economic ties between two countries — newspaper

NEW DELHI, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming state visit to India on December 4-5 will contribute to development of trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries, The Economic Times reported citing official sources.

The Russian leader's visit to New Delhi coincides with a business forum held in the Indian capital. It is dedicated to expanding Indian engineering exports to the Russian market, increasing food supplies from India, including seafood, exploring the potential for digital services, and increasing Russia's purchases of Indian pharmaceuticals.

As the newspaper’s sources note, Russia has extensive experience in scientific research and in developing communications and computing technologies. India has made significant progress in creating digital infrastructure and software systems. The two countries' partnership in these areas will open up opportunities for joint development between India and Russia, including their collaboration in the development of artificial intelligence, digital, and other high technologies.

The forum will also discuss prospects for expanding the presence of Indian suppliers in the Russian market, intensifying industrial cooperation, and developing new joint projects. Participants will focus on political, investment, and other mechanisms necessary to stimulate joint innovation in healthcare to increase drug production and expand cooperation in modern medical technologies and services.

According to the publication, considering that the two countries are ready to sign a mobility agreement, one of the sessions at the business meeting will be devoted to attracting Indian labor to Russia. The discussion will take place in the context of Russia's strong interest in attracting skilled Indian personnel to its labor market and the growing flow of Indian specialists to Russian cities and regions.

Further development of trade and economic relations between Russia and India will strengthen both countries' commitment to increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, The Economic Times says.