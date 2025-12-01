Belarus lodges official protest to Lithuania following November 30 drone incident

MINSK, December 1. /TASS/. Minsk has lodged a protest to Vilnius following the November 30 drone incident where a Lithuanian drone violated Belarus’ airspace and fell down in the city of Grodno, the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

"On December 1, the Belarusian foreign ministry summoned Lithuania’s Charge d’Affaires Erikas Vilkanecas. A protest was lodged to him over the violation of Belarus’ state border by a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle flying from Lithuania’s territory on November 30, 2025," it said, adding that the drone fell down within the city limits of Grodno.

The ministry condemned the incident as a provocation by Lithuania against Minsk and Warsaw. "The analysis of the drone’s fragments, including video records and navigation data from data storage devices, indicates that the UAV, made in Western Europe, was supposed to fly over Belarus to Poland and then return to the takeoff site in Lithuania," it said. "We consider these actions as a deliberate provocation not only against Belarus, but also against Poland."

"Such actions are a threat to Belarus’ security and constitute a flagrant violation of the norms of international law, including the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation," the ministry stressed, adding that Minsk demands that Vilnius "immediately provide exhaustive information on the circumstances of this incident, including the objectives of the drone launch and its operator." The ministry also called for a thorough investigation of this incident and bringing those behind this provocative act to responsibility.

"Belarus reserves the right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and security, depending on the situation," it added.