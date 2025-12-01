Zelensky acknowledges challenges ahead after talks with US

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Following the results of the talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Florida, Kiev will still have to address "difficult things", Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged.

"There are complex issues that still must be worked out," he stated on his Telegram channel while commenting on the Ukrainian delegation's efforts during the talks in Florida.

Zelensky characterized the discussions as "very constructive," but emphasized that Ukraine's subsequent steps will be decided only after he meets with the Ukrainian negotiation team and is briefed in full by them.

Earlier, the Axios news outlet, citing Ukrainian officials, reported that the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, is scheduled to fly to Paris on Monday, where Zelensky is presently located, to provide the president with a detailed briefing on the talks with the US.

The negotiations between the United States and Ukraine occurred on November 30 in southern Florida. The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation included, among others, Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kyslytsya.

Following the meeting, Secretary Rubio stated that the talks were constructive but that significant work lies ahead. He added that the United States remains optimistic about a peaceful settlement while maintaining an overall realistic perspective. Concurrently, the Axios news outlet reported that the negotiations between Kiev and Washington were difficult and largely centered on territorial matters. The RBC-Ukraine news outlet, citing a source, reported that the parties were unable to finalize the text of a peace plan.