Transnistria parliamentary elections deemed valid in all districts

CHISINAU, December 1. /TASS/. Stanislav Kasap, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, informed its President Vadim Krasnoselsky that the unified elections to the Supreme Council (parliament) and local authorities have been declared valid in all electoral districts.

"Voting followed electoral law and was deemed valid. No serious violations or complaints were reported to courts or prosecutors," the president’s press service reported following the meeting.

According to the CEC head, there was a 26% voter turnout, with over 102,000 people casting a ballot in the elections. Residents of Kamenka and Grigoriopol districts showed the highest electoral activity. As per the local electoral code, Transnistria has no mandatory turnout for the polls to be considered legitimate.

A total of 45 candidates are vying for 33 parliamentary seats in Transnistria’s parliament, with 32 of them being current incumbents. Meanwhile, 491 candidates are running for 469 seats on rural and village councils, while 235 candidates are competing for 183 mandates in city and district councils. Supreme Council deputies are elected for a five-year term under a majoritarian system. Preliminary election results will be published on December 1.