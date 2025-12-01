MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation to peace talks, is still in the US, despite the conclusion of negotiations in Florida on Sunday, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) reported.

"Umerov is still in the US," he wrote on his Telegram channel. Goncharenko also said that Vladimir Zelensky is currently in Paris, where he is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. This information was also confirmed by the Obschestvennoye news outlet.

In turn, the Axios news outlet reported, citing Ukrainian officials, that Umerov is also expected to arrive in Paris on Monday to meet with Zelensky in person and present him with a more detailed report on the negotiations.

Negotiations between the US and Ukraine took place on November 30 in southern Florida. The US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation included, among others, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa. Following the meeting, Rubio said that the talks had been constructive, but that much work remained to be done. He added that the US was optimistic about a peaceful settlement, but remained realistic overall.